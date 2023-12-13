Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$1.05 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
