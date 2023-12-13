Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.14. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile



Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Stories

