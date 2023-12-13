Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.62. 7,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) by 378.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

