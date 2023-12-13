Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.91. 285,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,742% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Nuvei Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.