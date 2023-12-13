NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 25.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $81,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVDA stock opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

