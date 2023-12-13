Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.47.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.