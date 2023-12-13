Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

