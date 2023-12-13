Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Shares Up 2.9%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. 4,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

OPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Opthea from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Opthea from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,914,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. Opthea makes up approximately 1.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned 4.99% of Opthea worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

