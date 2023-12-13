Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 12.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.