Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of ORCL opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

