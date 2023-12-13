Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $11,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,988,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
