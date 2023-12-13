Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

