Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Park City Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

