PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $296.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $296.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

