PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 730.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

