PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,875 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

