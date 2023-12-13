PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,427 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,427 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $3,087,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $4,609,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,325,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,641,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,043,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,794 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

