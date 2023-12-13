PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

