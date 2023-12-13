PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.25.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

