PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

