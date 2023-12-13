PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

