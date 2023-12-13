PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after buying an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 224,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

