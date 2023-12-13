PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $310,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.