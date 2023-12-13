PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $54.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

