PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after buying an additional 470,256 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,083,000 after buying an additional 219,323 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

