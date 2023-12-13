PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $183,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

