PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $261.43 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.49 and a 200-day moving average of $257.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

