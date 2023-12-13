PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

