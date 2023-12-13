PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 914 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.