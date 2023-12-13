PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $250.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.