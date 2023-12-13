PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.75. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $373.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.