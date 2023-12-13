PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPM stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $160.65. The company has a market capitalization of $463.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.