PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.6% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

