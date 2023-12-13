PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.14. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

