PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after acquiring an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

