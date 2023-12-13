PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

