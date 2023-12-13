PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $304.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $304.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

