PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

TGT stock opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $124.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

