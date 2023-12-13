PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,801 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
