PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 546 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AOM opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

