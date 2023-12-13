PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 819 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,906,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

