PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $193,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,974 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $569.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

