Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CSFB lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.92.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0151117 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

