Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

