Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.70. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

