Piper Sandler Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Neutral

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $401.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $396.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.