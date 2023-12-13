Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.