PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Trading 13.6% Higher

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Free Report) were up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Trading Up 13.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Institutional Trading of PropTech Investment Co. II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

