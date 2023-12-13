Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.37. Prothena has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $236,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $236,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,000 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after buying an additional 2,814,753 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prothena by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,266,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,837,000 after buying an additional 501,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prothena by 363.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after buying an additional 442,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after buying an additional 350,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

