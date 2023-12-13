Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares changing hands.
Providence Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.25.
About Providence Resources
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
